Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,000 passports delivered in Kashmir Valley post Aug 5: Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:29 IST
4,000 passports delivered in Kashmir Valley post Aug 5: Prasad

As many as 4,000 passports were delivered in the Kashmir Valley post August 5, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Rajya Sabha on Thursday and appreciated India Post for its good services in Jammu and Kashmir despite difficult circumstances. "I want to place on record my appreciation of the Postal Department people who, in spite of difficult circumstances, delivered the goods. They also delivered nearly 4,000 passports in the Valley issued since August 5," he said during Question Hour.

Replying to a supplementary, he said there are 1,694 post offices in Jammu and Kashmir including 698 in Kashmir and added that 2,948 articles were booked and 7,052 were delivered in August. Prasad said a total of "16,082 banking transactions with a value of Rs 22.98 crore were done in August and subsequently Rs 94 crore and then Rs 121 crore worth of transactions were done."

He said there was no suspension of postal services in Kashmir post August 5. Vandana Chavan (NCP) during a supplementary asked whether the minister's reply was correct or India Post's.

She cited a reply by India Post Office to a tweet by Hyderabad-based activist Srinivas Kodali on August 11 on whether postal services are available in Kashmir, in which it said: "No. Until further orders." To this, the minister said he would look into the matter.

During Question Hour, he said, "Postal services remained unhindered. In August, a good amount of postal services were delivered. There was no dislocation per se." However, to regulate the inward mail traffic and electronic money orders, the Department of Posts temporarily suspended booking and transmission of speed post, registration post and parcels from August 5 to August 18 and booking of electronic money orders to Kashmir from August 13 to 27 on account of operations reasons, he said.

He said the Department of Posts resumed inward mail services to Kashmir from the rest of country from August 19 and electronic money orders from August 28. Prasad said the government took various steps for functioning of post offices to service courts and other institutions.

Both wings of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir i.e. Jammu wing and Srinagar wing and all the district courts in Jammu and Kashmir regions have been functioning normally before and after August 5, he said. In reply to another query, he said health services and schools were functioning normally.

Replying to a supplementary, Prasad said as far as Internet was concerned it was related to security issues also as cross border activities was fuelling a toxic atmosphere. He said: Of late, many of services are internet based and for reasons of security, etc., they were suspended. But we have alternative means of delivery of those articles because of other digital channels available to us which we sought to rely upon. Many times even the personal delivery was made." PTI NAM ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry says it signed contracts worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore with Indian firms since 2014

The defense ministry on Thursday said it has signed more than 180 contracts worth over Rs 1.96 lakh crore with the Indian industry since 2014. In a statement, the ministry also released some details of a number of major defense contracts si...

Hyderabad T20I: Indian players sweat it out to prepare for match against WI

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian players were on Thursday seen toiling at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to prepare for the match against the visitors. India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is...

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two-mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019