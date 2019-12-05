Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders Lucknow SSP to arrest absconding LDA secy within 10 days

A consumer forum court has directed the Lucknow SSP to arrest Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Secretary MP Singh within 10 days after he ran out of the court despite being asked to remain present until proceedings end on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:37 IST
Court orders Lucknow SSP to arrest absconding LDA secy within 10 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A consumer forum court has directed the Lucknow SSP to arrest Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Secretary MP Singh within 10 days after he ran out of the court despite being asked to remain present until proceedings end on Wednesday. The court has also directed its reader to lodge an FIR against Singh who is accused in a case pertaining to possession of a piece of land in the state capital.

He surrendered before the court on Wednesday, two weeks after the court directed the Lucknow SSP to arrest and present him before it in connection with the case. On his appearance, Judge Raj Shri Shukla asked him to keep standing in the court until the court concludes for the day. However, he ran out of the court taking advantage of security absence.

Singh had sought cancellation of a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and the LDA VC, seeking two months time to dispose of the case. The court, however, observed that the court Singh was giving excuses as the case is pending since 2005.

The court has written a letter to the Lucknow SSP to arrest Singh within 10 days, failure to comply with the order will attract action against the police officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia ready to extend New START treaty by year-end -Interfax

Russia is ready by the end of this year to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty without extra conditions and further discussion, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.The New START accord, whic...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday. Demand on carpooling apps s...

Army Chief Rawat meets Japanese Defence Minister, JSDF chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met Japan Self-Defense Forces JSDF Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, General Koji Yamazaki and Defence Minister Taro Kono and discussed issues of mutual interests. General Bipin Rawat COAS called upon t...

3 dead after Pearl Harbour sailor shoots civilians, himself

Honolulu, Dec 5 AP A Navy sailor shot three civilians, killing two of them, before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor just days before thousands were scheduled to gather at the storied military base to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019