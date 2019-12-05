Calls for instant punishment to vet rape accused: Telangana

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said he understood the sentiments of those demanding immediate punishment to the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder of a woman veterinarian but cannot take such a stand being in government as it was not how the system works. Referring to the nation-wide outrage over the dastardly act and calls ranging from lynching to instant death punishment to the four arrested men, he said even in cases like terror attack in Mumbai, it took a long time to execute the death penalty.

...I am as much keen, as much passionate as anybody else in India to see the end of those four fellows. But, unfortunately, being in the government, I cannot be taking the same stand, I cannot be saying hang them in public immediately or shoot them... That is not how the system works, he said at an event here. To be able to get that done lawfully, there were a lot of things that come in the way, the Municipal Administration Minister, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

He noted that the death sentence awarded to the perpetrators in the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi was yet to be carried out. Even in the case of Azmal Kasab, the terrorist who was caught in the Mumbai terror attacks, it took a long time to give the punishment, he said.

So, lot of times even though you want to effect immediate change,... the current legislation sometimes will pose that impediment, the much needed relief that you want, in fact, the legislations, the laws, the acts might come in the way. That might frustrate, Rama Rao said. Four lorry workers have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of the 25-year old woman veterinarian last week near here which has triggered outrage throughout the country with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to them.

The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial..

