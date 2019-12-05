Five held for forging papers to get PAN, Aadhaar and passports

The Mumbai police's crime branch arrested five men, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for allegedly forging documents to obtain PAN cards, Aadhaar and Indian passports, an official said on Thursday. The case came to light on November 6, when immigration officials detained Bangladeshi national Rehan Rabby Shuon (24) while he was travelling from Mumbai to Sharjah using an Indian passport, an official said.

The probe was handed over to crime branch unit-8, who found that Shuon had acquired his passport using forged PAN and Aadhaar cards in June this year, he said. Shuon's roommate Minaz Ul Hasan (27) was also later arrested for getting a PAN card using fake documents, the official said.

On interrogation, Hasan revealed that they had called few more Bangladeshi nationals with the assurance of getting them Indian citizenship using fake documents, he said. The police on Wednesday arrested Hamid Ali Khan alias Akhtar and Shatrujit Lalbahadur Yadav from the western suburb of Saki Naka for getting PAN and Aadhaar cards using fake documents, the official said.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Nirajkumar Vishwakarma, who helped Bangladeshi nationals obtain Aadhaar card with forged ration card, electricity bill and PAN card, he added. During interrogation, the accused confessed that that they helped many Bangladeshi nationals get PAN and Aadhaar cards using fake documents in the last six months, the official said.

An offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Passport Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)