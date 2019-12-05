Parliamentary Committee on Women seeks cooperation from Facebook group to strengthen online vigilance

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday sought cooperation from the Facebook group to strengthening online vigilance during their meeting at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on social media. The social media giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp also showed a presentation in front of Committee members on the working of the social media sites. The group also presented the current system via which women can report cyber-harassment and any form of cyberbullying.

A meeting of the committee was called on December 4 and 5 in which representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been called. On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Committee met Twitter India representatives and had a detail discussion on cyber harassment and cyberbullying, sources said.

The Parliamentary Committee has called the representatives of social media companies amidst the concerns raised on the safety of women across the country. Sources said, Twitter India has given presentations to the Parliamentary Committee on women safety, on how Twitter works, how to report on Twitter and on the basis of complaint how Twitter will take action against complaint. (ANI)

