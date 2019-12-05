Unnao rape survivor lands at Delhi airport; police provide 'green corridor' to hospital

A rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Police said the ambulance covered the distance of 13 kilometres between the airport terminal one and Safdarjung Hospital in 18 minutes with a police jeep clearing the road ahead. According to hospital sources, the victim has about 90 per cent extensive burn injuries.

"We have set up a dedicated ICU room for the patient. A team of doctors would be monitoring her health condition," Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI. She will be under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

A team of members from the women commission from UP has also reached the hospital. The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours and the victim airlifted in the evening from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi.

