Delhi govt will set up board to promote hair styling industry: Kejriwal
The Delhi government has decided to set up a Kesh Kala Board to give impetus to the hair styling industry for creating jobs, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
By setting up the board, the government wants to promote this industry which provides self-employment at mass scale, he said while inaugurating a skill development festival at Delhi Haat in Janakpur.
Attending the event organised by All India Hair and Beauty Association (AIBHA), Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the government will help the industry by solving the problems faced by it through the board.
