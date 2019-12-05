National Health Authority signs MoUs with Bharti Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation, HelpAge India

The National Health Authority, responsible for implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, inked three MoUs each with Bharti Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation and HelpAge India on Thursday to raise awareness about the scheme and enrolment among the beneficiaries. According to the memorandum of understanding, the National Health Authority (NHA) will leverage the network of the three organisations to reach potential beneficiaries for their enrolment under the scheme and to raise awareness about its benefits, a statement by the NHA said.

The authority will conduct various community campaigns, parent meetings, rallies, and engage with panchayats and other community members to sensitise the underprivileged about the objectives and benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Indu Bhushan the CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority said, "The partnership with Bharti Foundation, Akshaya Patra Foundation and HelpAge India has provided us an opportunity to reach out to the potential beneficiaries."

"We believe that these organisations' long-term presence in rural areas and their grassroot connection will help us in achieving the desired awareness level for the scheme across the country," he said. As part of the MoU, Bharti Foundation will hold sensitization drives with its school network targeting stakeholders like school children, parents and the immediate village community.

On the occasion Mamta Saikia, the CEO of Bharti Foundation expressed her delight in collaborating with the National Health Authority for the endeavour and said, "Bharti Foundation has always endeavoured to support the national priorities for social development and this collaboration is in line with our efforts to ensure better life for underprivileged families in rural India." Bharti Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises. It implements and supports programmes in the field of primary, elementary, senior secondary and higher education.

Chief Marketing Officer of Akshaya Patra Foundation Sundeep Talwar said the partnership with NHA is a step forward in enabling quality healthcare for eligible kids and their families. "The effort will be to spread the word about the benefits of the scheme so they can have a brighter and healthier future," he said.

Matthew Cherian, the CEO of HelpAge India, said, "The elderly people are at a greater disadvantage when it comes to health issues. The awareness of PMJAY scheme would help the eligible elderlies struggling with the cost of treatment as they have limited means of sustenance." PTI PLB NSD NSD

