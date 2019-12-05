Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five men arrested for kidnapping, killing businessman in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:27 IST
Five men arrested for kidnapping, killing businessman in Delhi

Five men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 64-year-old businessman from south Delhi's Greater Kailash last month, police said on Thursday. Arun Sharma was abducted and strangulated on November 15 and his body disposed of the same day near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The accused have been identified as Dr Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan, (64), Hitesh Chauhan (29), Amet Vikram Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25), all residents of Gurgaon. They were arrested on Wednesday, police said. The mobile phones and a car used in the crime were recovered by the police.

A complaint was received about Arun's disappearance from his sister Shashi Kiran Sharma, on November 15. She said that Arun had left his Kailash Colony residence to attend a court proceedings in Gurugram, said B K Singh, additional DCP(crime Branch). Arun failed to meet his lawyer and also did not return back home. Shashi also told police about an ongoing property dispute between Arun and accused Rishi Chauhan.

Arun has purchased a property, estimated to be worth Rs three crore, from Rishi Chauhan and his wife, in 2009. However, the possession of the property was not transferred to him by Chauhan, complained Shashi. Later, Arun secured a favourable order from Supreme Court in this regard, in September 2019. He was going to attend the case in Gurugram, related with execution of SC order in his favour, when he was allegedly kidnapped and killed by the accused.

During interrogation, police learnt that Rishi hatched a plan with his friend Harsh Chabra to eliminate Arun. In return of Rs 25 lakh, Harsh assured to fix his problem, said the officer. Harsh involved his own son Amet in the plan which was joined by other accused, the officer said

The accused kidnapped Arun in their car near Kailash Colony Metro station while he was headed to Gurgaon. They threw away Arun’s mobile phone after taking out the SIM card, the officer said. Later, Amet informed Rishi that the job has been done and also sent him a picture of the deceased Arun on Whatsapp to prove his claim, said the officer.

The accused travelled to Jhansi and dumped Arun's body there. They also threw away identification papers and bank cards of the deceased near Palwal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The meeting took place in the chambers of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parli...

Biden video says world leaders are laughing at Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.The minute-long video httpstwitter.comJoeBidenstatus1202401954644865024 plays off a cl...

Trump files appeal at Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday.As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019