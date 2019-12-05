Five men arrested for kidnapping, killing businessman in Delhi

Five men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 64-year-old businessman from south Delhi's Greater Kailash last month, police said on Thursday. Arun Sharma was abducted and strangulated on November 15 and his body disposed of the same day near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The accused have been identified as Dr Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan, (64), Hitesh Chauhan (29), Amet Vikram Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25), all residents of Gurgaon. They were arrested on Wednesday, police said. The mobile phones and a car used in the crime were recovered by the police.

A complaint was received about Arun's disappearance from his sister Shashi Kiran Sharma, on November 15. She said that Arun had left his Kailash Colony residence to attend a court proceedings in Gurugram, said B K Singh, additional DCP(crime Branch). Arun failed to meet his lawyer and also did not return back home. Shashi also told police about an ongoing property dispute between Arun and accused Rishi Chauhan.

Arun has purchased a property, estimated to be worth Rs three crore, from Rishi Chauhan and his wife, in 2009. However, the possession of the property was not transferred to him by Chauhan, complained Shashi. Later, Arun secured a favourable order from Supreme Court in this regard, in September 2019. He was going to attend the case in Gurugram, related with execution of SC order in his favour, when he was allegedly kidnapped and killed by the accused.

During interrogation, police learnt that Rishi hatched a plan with his friend Harsh Chabra to eliminate Arun. In return of Rs 25 lakh, Harsh assured to fix his problem, said the officer. Harsh involved his own son Amet in the plan which was joined by other accused, the officer said

The accused kidnapped Arun in their car near Kailash Colony Metro station while he was headed to Gurgaon. They threw away Arun’s mobile phone after taking out the SIM card, the officer said. Later, Amet informed Rishi that the job has been done and also sent him a picture of the deceased Arun on Whatsapp to prove his claim, said the officer.

The accused travelled to Jhansi and dumped Arun's body there. They also threw away identification papers and bank cards of the deceased near Palwal, he added.

