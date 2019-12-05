Left Menu
Rajasthan: Minor boy safely rescued from borewell after four hours of efforts

A four-year-old boy, Bhima Ram, who fell into a borewell, on Thursday, was safely rescued after four hours of efforts by the administration, local youth and police.

  Sirohi (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 05-12-2019 23:12 IST
The four year old boy, Bhimaram, with his mother after being rescued from the borewell. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old boy, Bhima Ram, who fell into a borewell, on Thursday, was safely rescued after four hours of efforts by the administration, local youth and police. "He was successfully rescued after four hours of efforts by the state administration, police team and local youth. We are happy that the boy is safe and sound, he too showed resilience and courage during the rescue operations," District Magistrate (DM) Surendra Kumar Solanki told reporters here.

After being rescued, the child was taken to a hospital for conducting checkup and tests as a precautionary measure. The child was provided with water and oxygen, while he was trapped in the pit, by the team of doctors who had arrived at the spot.

The rescuers dug a 17 feet pit parallel to the borewell in which the child was stuck, and reached him by digging a hole to successfully conclude the operation. Earlier today, the four-year-old Bhimaram had fallen into a borewell and got stuck at 15 feet while he was travelling his mother.

Upon being intimated, the local administration had launched a rescue operation to get the child out of the pit, said Shivganj Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bhagirath Choudhary. "The child is stuck at 15 feet, though he is well and he is able to stand in the pit. He was given water and supplied oxygen and he is also talking with us," Choudhary told reporters here.

Speaking about the incident, Choudhary had added, "There was a boring done here around 5 years back, which was then filled with mud. But due to the recent rains, the hole deepened to 15-20 feet. The child got stuck in the same hole." (ANI)

