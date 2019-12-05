J-K highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 1,000 vehicles stranded, an official said. Three persons had a narrow escape when a truck came under the landslide debris and got trapped at Mehar belt in Ramban, they said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide around 5 pm, officials said, adding men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area. Suresh Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), national highway said efforts are on to clear the highway of debris.

