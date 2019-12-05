RPF jawan saves man's life at Thane station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a man from being run over by a speeding express train at the Thane station on Wednesday. Anil Kumar, an RPF jawan, saw a man trying to cross the tracks in a confused way between platform numbers 6 and 7 around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, a railway official said.

At the same time, train no 18029 (Shalimar-Kurla Express) was arriving on platform no 7 and the driver was blowing the horn. The man seemed to have lost his bearings when Kumar jumped down and pulled him out of harm's way.

The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Baban Sonwane (55), whose life Kumar saved, said he was trying to cross the tracks to catch a Jalna-bound train.

PTI COR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)