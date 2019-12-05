TN: DC suspends officials after tonnes of garbage thrown into river in Cuddalore

When the world is debating about saving the environment and is thriving to preserve it, tonnes of waste was dumped by workers of a town panchayat in a river at Thittakudi in Cuddalore district. The officials and workers of town panchayat were seen unloading the Public Works Department (PWD) trucks filled with tonnes of garbage into the river on Wednesday.

After this video came into light, the District Collector immediately took action and ordered a suspension letter to the Executive Officer of Panchayat town Thiru. V. Gunasekaran and Sanitary Supervisor. Also, the contract of the government vehicle's driver involved was cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)