Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man buries ailing wife alive, held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:16 IST
Man buries ailing wife alive, held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A North Goa resident was arrested for allegedly killing his ailing wife by burying her alive at a construction site of an irrigation canal here, police said on Friday. The police arrested Tukaram Shetgaonkar (46) on Thursday for allegedly burying his ailing wife Tanvi (44) alive at the construction site of Tillari irrigation project at Narvem village in Bicholim taluka, an official said.

The woman's body was recovered by some laborers, even as the accused tried to stop them from working at the site, where he had buried the victim on Wednesday, he said. The accused, who earned a living doing odd jobs, reportedly killed his wife as he was unable to bear her medical expenses, the official added.

The Bicholim police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offense) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulock lifts Islanders past Golden Knights in OT

Ryan Pulock scored with 140 left in overtime Thursday night for the host New York Islanders, who edged the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, in Uniondale, N.Y. The winning goal came on the power play generated when Jonathan Marchessault tripped Ma...

Former FIFA executive appointed to run Australian football

Former FIFA head of football James Johnson was Friday appointed to steer Football Federation Australia into a new era after a months-long search to replace retired chief executive David Gallop. Australian-born Johnson, who most recently wor...

Despite blow to head, Harden leads Rockets past Raptors

James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after leaving the game briefly at the end of the third with a head injury and the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 Thursday night. After Harden atte...

Odisha: Teacher suspended for punishing students in drunken state

A teacher of Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda area of Jajpur district was suspended on Thursday after he came to school in a drunken state and made students kneel down outside the school premises for alleged indisciplin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019