Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family members of Hyderabad veterinary welcome the encounter killing of the four accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:37 IST
Family members of Hyderabad veterinary welcome the encounter killing of the four accused
Visual from the site of encounter Image Credit: ANI

Family members of Hyderabad veterinary welcome the encounter killing of the four accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Costner sets investigative drama 'ISB' at ABC

Actor Kevin Costner will star and executive produce ABCs new investigative drama series ISB. The show, which Costner will also write with Aaron Helbing, revolves around the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch ISB.The a...

With CAB, Centre wants to change demography of northeast: Manipur MP

The government is trying to alter the demographic profile of the Northeast by dumping outsiders in the volatile region under the garb of the citizenship bill, a Lok Sabha member from Manipur alleged on Friday. Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People...

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam Nagpur, Dec 6 PTIMaharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB,...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019