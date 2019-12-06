Family members of Hyderabad veterinary welcome the encounter killing of the four accused.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Actor Kevin Costner will star and executive produce ABCs new investigative drama series ISB. The show, which Costner will also write with Aaron Helbing, revolves around the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch ISB.The a...
The government is trying to alter the demographic profile of the Northeast by dumping outsiders in the volatile region under the garb of the citizenship bill, a Lok Sabha member from Manipur alleged on Friday. Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People...
Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam Nagpur, Dec 6 PTIMaharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB,...
Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...