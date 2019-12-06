Left Menu
Goa Cong women's wing welcomes Hyd police encounter

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:56 IST
Goa Cong women's wing welcomes Hyd police encounter

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho on Friday welcomed the police encounter that in which all four accused in the Hyderabad rape-and-murder case were killed. The four men, who were accused of raping and killing a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police on Friday morning.

"My salute to the Hyderabad police. Justice is done," Coutinho said in a statement issued here. Now the soul of the victim will be at peace, she added.

"This act of valour should be followed by all policemen across the country, then and only then girls and women will be safe," she said. Earlier, Coutinho had demanded that the accused be shot dead or hanged in public for the heinous crime that took place on November 27.

She had also demanded that the case be fast-tracked and tried within seven days..

