Justice delivered: Ramdev hails Police for Telangana encounter

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday hailed Telangana Police for the encounter in which four persons accused of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor were killed, and said that justice has been delivered. "What police has done is very courageous and I must say that justice has been delivered. Legal questions over it are a different matter, but I am sure people of the country are at peace now," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Such criminals who are a blot on religion, culture, against them and against terrorists...such on the spot action should be taken against them by Army and Police. The incidents where there are some doubts should be taken to court (Jo is tarah ke apradhi hote hain,kalank hain,jinse desh,dharm,sanskriti badnaam hoti hai,unke saath aur jo aatankwadi hain unke saath, on the spot police aur sena ko aise hi karyavahi karni chahiye,jin ghatnaon mein sandeh hai unhe Court mein le jana chahiye)," said the Yoga Guru. Earlier today morning, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with police.

According to police, the accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, they tried to escape and were shot down. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

