LS may take up Citizenship Amendment Bill next week

The Citizenship Amendment Bill and Personal Data Protection Bill are likely to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha next week.

LS may take up Citizenship Amendment Bill next week
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Citizenship Amendment Bill and Personal Data Protection Bill are likely to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha next week. The government announced on Friday that the two Bills are on its agenda for the remaining period of the winter session of parliament, which concludes on December 13.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, informed the Lok Sabha of the agenda for the remaining period of winter session. The Citizenship Amendment Bill and Personal Data Protection Bill will be first introduced in Parliament and then taken up for consideration and passage.

The other bills on the agenda include The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. This Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha.

If and when passed by Parliament, it will amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 introducing exceptional provisions for acquiring citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

