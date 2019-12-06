Four-year-old boy dead after house balcony collapses in UP's Shamli
A four-year-old boy died and a 10-year-old girl sustained grievous injuries after the balcony they were playing in collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.
The incident happened on Thursday at the boy's house in Bhesani village under Thanabhawan police station area, they said.
Uzef Ali, son of Naushad, died on the spot while Somiya (10), daughter of Zarif, was rushed to hospital in serious condition, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
