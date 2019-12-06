Left Menu
Development News Edition

The criminals deserved to be shot dead: YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishna Raju on Telangana encounter

YSR Congress Party MP, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, on Friday said that the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian who were killed in the Telangana encounter, "deserved to be shot dead".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:13 IST
The criminals deserved to be shot dead: YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishna Raju on Telangana encounter
YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party MP, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, on Friday said that the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian who were killed in the Telangana encounter, "deserved to be shot dead". Speaking to ANI, Raju said: "When the police were trying to reconstruct the facts from the location, the accused escaped and had to be shot dead. The police did the right thing. If the accused were allowed to flee, the image of the police would be tarnished."

He further said that everyone would appreciate the action of the Telangana Police. "They deserved to be shot dead. God has been so kind and that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were killed. This is a good lesson that this type of action should be taken every time. Every citizen is celebrating the occasion of the encounter," he said.

He also stated that no opposition party or NGO should oppose the action of the Telangana police "If any NGO or opposition party opposes the action, they are anti-national," he said.

According to the police, the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime when they allegedly attempted to escape. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were under arrest and in judicial custody. They were lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defense, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed."

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who later burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.Mohamed Younis AB Menfi ...

We are proud of him for doing this: Brother of Cyberabad CP on Telangana encounter

Dr NC Sajjan, the brother of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was involved in an encounter where the police shot dead four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, stated on Friday that the people of his native ...

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019