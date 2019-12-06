Goa: Lokayukta pulls up tourism dept over beach cleaning

The Lokayukta here on Friday asked the state government to file a reply on why a private company was allowed to continue with the beach cleaning contract on an ad-hoc basis without a proper agreement. Goa Lokayukta Justice (Retd) R K Misra has asked the state tourism department to file its reply on January 17 on why such a contract with a private company continued on an ad-hoc basis for over two and half years.

Drishti Beach Cleaning Private Limited was allowed to clean the beaches on an ad-hoc basis since 2016 without signing any agreement with the tourism department. The Lokayukta was hearing a complaint filed by activist Inacio Domnick Pereira alleging large-scale illegalities in the tourism department's purchase of dustbins through Drishti Beach Cleaning Private Limited.

The department purchased dustbins without floating any tenders, the complaint stated. The Lokayukta also asked the tourism department if the contractor, who was responsible for beach cleaning before Drishti, had handed over the dustbins that were considered state property.

The counsel representing the tourism department said the contract has been already issued to another firm from October 1. The tourism department is responsible for maintaining the 105 km stretch of beaches in Goa..

