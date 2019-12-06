Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing Committee issues notice to three former MPs to vacate their official residence

The Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has issued a notice to three former MPs to immediately vacate their official residence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:25 IST
Housing Committee issues notice to three former MPs to vacate their official residence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has issued a notice to three former MPs to immediately vacate their official residence. According to sources, the three former MPs have locked their residences. They have been told by the Housing Committee that if they do not vacate, then as per the directives, the residences will be seized after a Panchnama is done.

The three MPs who have been issued notices are - former TDP MP Murali Mohan Maganti, former BJP MP Manohar Utawal, and former AIADMK MP Gopal K. Maganti represented Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Utawal represented Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), and Gopal K represented Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) in Lok Sabha.

The House Committee consists of not more than twelve members appointed by the Speaker. According to the information available on Lok Sabha website, the functions of the Committee which are of advisory nature are -- to deal with all questions relating to residential accommodation for members of Lok Sabha; and to exercise supervision over facilities for accommodation, food, medical aid and other amenities accorded to members in members' residences and hostels in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...

Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...

India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019