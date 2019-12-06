Justice should be done only via judicial system: Raj ministers

Two Rajasthan ministers on Friday said the rape accused in Hyderabad should have been caught alive by the police and that justice should be provided only through judicial means. While the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that rapists should be hanged as soon as possible but only through the judicial system, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal said that encounters are not the solution to crimes.

"There is no doubt over the quantum of punishment to rapists. There should be speedy trial and they must be awarded death penalty by the courts. But as far as encounter is concerned, this raises doubts and many questions," Dhariwal said. He questioned why the policemen could not catch the rape accused alive in Hyderabad and instead encountered them.

"Several questions are raised when an encounter happens. When the police force was present there, why they could not catch the rape accused alive? If an accused is found guilty of rape, he must definitely get death punishment but only through court," he told PTI. Dhariwal also said that the government should ban porn content on the internet.

"The government should identify causes which are responsible for distorting mentality. Porn contents are available on internet and the government should take a step to restrict such contents," he said. Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who had on Thursday said that rapists should be hanged publicly, on Friday said that encounter was not the solution.

"They should have been given death penalty by courts only," Meghwal said.

