Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS Speaker censures minister for chatting during Question Hour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:12 IST
LS Speaker censures minister for chatting during Question Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday censured Union minister Babul Supriyo for chatting during the Question Hour. Supriyo walked up to chat with Union minister Prakash Javadekar at a time when the latter was to mention a question.

"Don't chat when the Question Hour is going on," a peeved Birla told Supriyo, standing near Javadekar, who was in the first row of the Treasury benches. Supriyo is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The ministry is helmed by Javadekar.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had rebuked Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying attention to proceedings of the House during the Question Hour..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's main opposition party says struggling to pay salaries

Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang said on Friday it is struggling to pay staff a month away from presidential and parliamentary elections, due to an asset freeze previously put in place by the government investigating ill-gotten ...

Nirbhaya's parents move President's office for rejection of convict's mercy petition

The parents of Nirbhaya have moved the Presidents office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma. Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died.The lett...

Defence Ministry to hold plogging program as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

Ministry of Defence is organizing a massive plogging programme at more than 400 locations throughout the country tomorrow as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. All three services, various other defense establishments have chalked ...

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019