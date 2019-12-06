LS Speaker censures minister for chatting during Question Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday censured Union minister Babul Supriyo for chatting during the Question Hour. Supriyo walked up to chat with Union minister Prakash Javadekar at a time when the latter was to mention a question.

"Don't chat when the Question Hour is going on," a peeved Birla told Supriyo, standing near Javadekar, who was in the first row of the Treasury benches. Supriyo is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The ministry is helmed by Javadekar.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had rebuked Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying attention to proceedings of the House during the Question Hour..

