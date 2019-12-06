Left Menu
Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Following is the timeline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:14 IST
Following is the timeline relating to the rape and murder of a woman veterninarian in this city. November 27: Around 9.30 p.m, the 25-year old woman employed at a state-run hospital goes missing after she left for a clinic to Gachibowli at around 5.50 p.m from her home in Shamshabad area.

November 28: At 3.10 a.m, vet's sister files a missing complaint with Shamshabad police, says some people had offered help to the victim whose two-wheeler had a punctured tyre. 9 a.m.: Woman's charred body found by a local under a culvert on NH 44. Police inform the family who identify the body.

November 29: Four accused--Mohammed alias Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu alias Chenna (20)--, all belonging to Narayanapet district arrested by Cyberabad Police. November 30: Three policemen suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case, accused sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Protests break out in city, stones pelted at police vehicle carrying the accused. Accused lodged in solitary confinement in high- security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison.

December 1: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assures all help to her family. December 3: The Telangana government designates the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar as special court for speedy trial of the case.

December 4: A court in Shadnagargrants seven days police custody of the four accused..

