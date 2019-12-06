'Recreate' such encounters everywhere: SP's Ramgopal Yadav condemns Telangana police action

Condemning the police action on the four accused in the Telangana veterinarian's rape and murder, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramgopal Yadav on Friday took a jibe at authorities asking for the situation to be "recreated" for all rape cases. Asked about cases of rape such as the one in Unnao and also about the gruesome 2012 Delhi gangrape of Nirbhaya, Yadav said: "Police does not have any right... such a scene should be recreated in Unnao, they should be recreated everywhere and then someday we will also be killed like this."

According to Telangana police, the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime when they allegedly attempted to escape. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were under arrest and in judicial custody. They were lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched the weapon and fired on police. In self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed."

According to the police the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who later burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

