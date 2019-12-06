Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fire at police after snatching weapons from them thismorning

Cyberabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar toldreporters here that one of the accused, Mohammed Arif, was thefirst to open fire, even as the police team that took them tothe crime scene were attacked with stones and sticks

The snatched weapons were in "unlocked" position, headded.

