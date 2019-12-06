Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is it my fault that I'm a woman MP of BJP and spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:59 IST
Is it my fault that I'm a woman MP of BJP and spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed shock over two Congress MPs charging aggressively towards her in Lok Sabha and another asking her why she was speaking in the House. "Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House," she told reporters in the Parliament Complex.

Irani was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches. Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window

Champions League contenders Chelsea were cleared to make signings in the January transfer window on Friday, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS halved a transfer ban imposed on the club last February.CAS said in a statement it had a...

Exim Bank provides USD 500 mn credit to Bangladesh for defence procurement

India has provided USD 500 million Rs 3,561 crore line of credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement in the neighbouring country. Export Import Bank of India Exim Bank entered into an agreement on April 11 with Bangladeshs Armed F...

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabias Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019