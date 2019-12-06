Left Menu
Murdered techie's husband lauds Hyderabad cops over encounter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:01 IST
The husband of a Pune techie, who was raped and killed in 2009, congratulated the Hyderabad police for the encounter of the four accused in the recent rape and killing of a woman veterinarian. Four men, who were accused of raping and killing a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police on Friday morning.

"I feel the action will send a loud and clear message to perverts. I would like to congratulate the Hyderabad police," he said. The man's wife, who worked for an IT company in Pune's Kharadi area, was raped and brutally killed on October 7, 2009.

In 2017, a Pune court had awarded the death sentence to the three accused - Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam. "Although the court sentenced them to death, the case is pending with the Bombay High Court. So in a way, we have not received justice as yet," he said.

He is planning to write to the Maharashtra government asking it to expedite the entire process so that the case reaches its closure. Harshad Nimbalkar, the special public prosecutor in the case, said the Pune court's sentence is pending for confirmation in the HC, where the appeal made by the accused against the conviction is also awaiting a decision.

The victim was kidnapped from Kharadi bypass on Pune's outskirts while she was waiting for bus to return home. Her body was recovered two days later from the Zarewadi forest area in Khed tehsil of Pune district, and investigations revealed she had been raped, strangulated and bludgeoned to death..

