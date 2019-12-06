Left Menu
Thorough inquiry should be made: P Chidambaram on Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:09 IST
Former Union home minister P Chidambaram said on Friday that a "thorough inquiry" should be made into the killing of the four people, accused in the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused were killed in an encounter with the police around 6.30 am when they were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigations, a senior official said.

"I don't know the facts about what happened, but I can say this much, whatever happened, an inquiry should be made into it," Chidambaram told reporters when asked for a reaction on the incident during a press conference here. "There must be a thorough inquiry to know if it (is a) genuine encounter or whether it is anything else. As a responsible person, I will ask for a thorough inquiry," he added.

The Congress leader was in the city to take part in the party's poll campaign. "This election in Jharkhand will mark an important turning point -- the BJP on the one side and the secular- progressive parties on the other. Eighty-one members will run the state and I appeal to the people of Jharkhand to remain focused on who will be these 81 people," he said.

Urging the people of the state to vote for the opposition alliance, he said the Congress has dented the BJP in Haryana and denied it power in Maharashtra. Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case, also said that the opposition alliance will have a common minimum programme if voted to power.

"We will ensure the firm implementation of the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act, the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (Acts that protects tribal land in Jharkhand), the Forest Rights Act and the Panchayati Raj Act (Extension to Scheduled Areas)," he said. He also reiterated his party's promise of crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, increase in mandays under the MG-NREGA scheme and house for every family, if voted to power..

