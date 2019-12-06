Execute capital punishment in Nirbhaya case: IYC members

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday gathered at Connaught Place demanding that death sentence given to the convicts in the Nirbhaya case be executed.

The demand came hours after four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with police.

Several people carrying placards with messages like "we did not vote for rapists or those who support rape" and "she could be your daughter, your sister, your wife; wake up before it's too late" gathered near Palika Bazar here, demanding that all the rape convicts be given capital punishment.

