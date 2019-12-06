'Unnao rape survivor very critical, chances of survival less'

The Unnao rape survivor is critical and chances of her survival are less, doctors said on Friday, a day after she was set ablaze by four men accused of raping her. "Her present condition is very critical. However, some vitals are functioning fine. But sometimes it deteriorates," said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Safdarjung Hospital.

"As she has suffered more than 90 percent of extensive burn injuries, chances of her survival are less. Our Head of Department of Burn and Plastic Department Dr Shalab Kumar is closely monitoring the case," he added. The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to national capital's Safdarjung Hospital last night.

The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Unnao.According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case. On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

