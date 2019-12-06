Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shillong's Mattliang Amusement Park adds bright spot in Meghalaya's tourism

The magnificent scenic beauty in the state of Meghalaya has always been a strong point for tourism in the state. One such tourist destination that has added a bright spark on the tourism in the state is the Mattilang amusement park in Upper Shillong.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shillong (Meghalaya)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:57 IST
Shillong's Mattliang Amusement Park adds bright spot in Meghalaya's tourism
The Mattilang Amusement Park in Upper Shillong. Image Credit: ANI

The magnificent scenic beauty in the state of Meghalaya has always been a strong point for tourism in the state. One such tourist destination that has added a bright spark on the tourism in the state is the Mattilang amusement park in Upper Shillong. The amusement park, which lies at the heart of the city, is surrounded by lust green landscapes and mountains and offers a magnificent view of the Elephant Falls.

An enormous number of national and foreign tourists visit the place to soak the beauty of the site. Priya Sunar, a visitor, said: "This place is beautiful and the atmosphere is also very good. Everyone should definitely visit the place."

The lush greenery of the park is well-maintained by the locals, and littering of plastic is strictly prohibited in the park. A beautifully created hut in the midst of the park with waterfalls adds to the beauty of the place.

"It is an amazing feeling to be in the park. I have visited Shillong earlier, but I had never come here before," said a visitor. The amusement park was set up by a religious self-help group of the area and was developed on the other side of the Elephant Falls.

It is a new addition to Meghalaya's tourism industry that is said to help boost the economy of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has s...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester United sign new partnership deal with Alibaba

Premier League soccer club Manchester United has agreed on a partnership deal with Alibaba which will see the Chinese e-commerce giant provide club content on its online video company Youku.com and develop a future store on the companys bus...

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...

Test series loss in Australia has hurt pride of Pakistan cricket: Azhar

Skipper Azhar Ali on Friday said the Test series loss in Australia is unacceptable and it has hurt the pride of Pakistan cricket. Pakistan had a forgettable tour of Australia as they lost the T20 series 0-2 before suffering embarrassing inn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019