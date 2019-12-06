Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Right thing happened': Hry minister Anil Vij on Hyderabad encounter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:32 IST
'Right thing happened': Hry minister Anil Vij on Hyderabad encounter

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said all four accused in the Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape-and-murder case getting killed in an encounter with police was the "right thing" and the victim had got justice. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

The woman's body was found under a culvert in Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing. According to the Hyderabad police, the accused were shot dead around 6.30 am on Friday when they tried to escape after they were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime.

"Hyderabad gangrape accused killed. Whatever happened, howsoever it happened, but the right thing happened," Vij tweeted in Hindi. "The rape victim has got justice," the minister, who was in Delhi, later told PTI over phone.

Pointing out that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have not yet got punishment, Vij said summary trial should be held in such heinous cases. "Changes should be made in the rules and summary trial of such cases should be held. Eminent persons of that area should be included as jury members and whatever decision is taken by the jury, there should be no appeal against that," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nirbhaya's family hailed the Hyderabad encounter and said the Telangana police had set an example. They also urged authorities not to punish the policemen responsible for the action.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang-raped in December 2012 in New Delhi and later succumbed to her injuries. Her rapists, who were sentenced to death, are still awaiting their fate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Assembly polls: Swaraj India declares social activist as its Bijwasan candidate

Swaraj India on Friday declared Manju Yadav as its candidate from Bijwasan constituency for the coming Assembly polls in Delhi. The partys executive president, Ajit Jha, said social activists, women, youth and other persons having strong gr...

'Parasite singles': why young Japanese aren't getting married

Tokyo, Dec 6 AFP A sharply dressed crowd of Japanese singletons shuffle awkwardly around conference-room tables, exchanging small-talk and CVs in an attempt to find a marriage partner -- all of them accompanied by their parents. One 38-year...

India sensitises missions abroad against Nithyananda

The government has cancelled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all Indian missio...

Australia's repeal of refugee 'Medevac' law 'inhumane': UN

Australias decision to repeal a law allowing ill asylum-seekers in Papua New Guinea and on Nauru to travel to the country for medical treatment was cruel, inhumane and unnecessary, the United Nations said Friday. The so-called Medevac law w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019