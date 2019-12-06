Mumbai house where Ambedkar lived to become national memorial
A house in BIT Chawls here whereDalit icon Dr B R Amebedkar lived for over two decades wouldbe converted into a national memorial, Maharashtra ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Friday
On the occasion of the 63rd death anniversary of thelate leader, which is observed as Mahaparinirwan Din,Thackeray visited the house at BIT Chawls in Parel incentral Mumbai in the morning
Ambedkar lived in the house for 22 years, from 1912 to1934.
