Encounter killings: Families of accused in total shock

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:48 IST
The families of the four rape- murder accused were shell shocked as the news about their wards' death in alleged police encounter reached. Key accused Mohammed Arif's mother was at a loss for words and could only say my son is gone.

Arifs father had earlier said his son deserved the toughest punishment if had committed the crime. Grieving wife of Chennakeshavulu, Renuka, said police should kill her also as she doesnt not have anything to do after her husbands death.

I was told nothing will happen to my husband and he would come back soon. No I dont know what to do. Please take me to the place where my husband was killed and kill me also," she told reporters. Chennakesavulu got married recently.

Jollu Ramappa father of Shiva said his son might have committed the crime, but didnt deserve such an end. Many people committed rapes and murders. But they were not killed like this. Why they were not meted out such treatment," Ramappa asked when mediapersons sought his reaction.

Locals said the four accused belonged to economically weaker families with poor literacy, yet earned well and led a lavish life-style spending on liquor and others. The 26-year old Arif, from Jakler village in Narayanapet District in Telangana, had worked in a local petrol pump before becoming truck driver.

Another accused Jollu Shiva and Jollu Navin, both 20, were working as cleaners and belonged to Gudigandla village in the same district. Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) was also a truck driver from the same village. According to people who know them, Chennakeshavulu was suffering from kidney ailment.

Parents couldnt control them as they were uneducated. These people were earning handsomely and there was no accountability. They indulged in alcohol consumption from young age, a resident of Makthal said..

