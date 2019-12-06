Goa: Police apprehends Nigerian National for possession of cocaine, charas in Calangute

Police on Friday apprehended a Nigerian National for illegal possession of 10 grams cocaine, 49 grams charas here. In the continuing drive against narcotic drugs, the Calangute Police Team whilst patrolling apprehended accused person Ezeh Ugochukwu, aged 32 years, a Nigerian National near Fat Fish Restaurant here in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Police said, the accused was apprehended for illegal possession of 10 grams cocaine, 49 grams charas, all worth Rs 1,98,000 and cash amount of Rs 35,610 in his scooter. The cash amount of Rs 35,610 was also seized from his possession. This is the 39th narcotic drugs case booked at Calangute Police Station for the current year to date. Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

