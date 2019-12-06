Left Menu
UP: SIT names three more in setting ablaze a rape victim in Unnao

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe the incident of a rape victim being set ablaze, on Friday added the name of three more persons to the list of the accused in the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe the incident of a rape victim being set ablaze, on Friday added the name of three more persons to the list of the accused in the case. After deliberations, the SIT added the name of Harishankar, Ram Kishore and Umesh Bajpai, said police sources. Cases against them have been registered under Sections 307, 326, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A new SIT was constituted to probe the incident where a rape survivor in Unnao was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday by Shubham Trivedi and Shivam Trivedi. The woman sustained 90 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze by five men on Thursday morning when she was on her way to a local to appear in the hearing of the rape case she had filed. She was later brought to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham Trivedi, Shivam Trivedi, Harishankar, Umesh Bajpai and Ram Kishore have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

