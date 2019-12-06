Neighbours say police did right& good thing and justice has

Neighbours of the woman veterinarian raped and murdered near here said on Friday that justice has been done following the killing of the four accused by police in "retaliatory" firing even as some said such acts by police would instill fear among people from committing such crimes. A woman neighbour also praised police, saying they did the "right and good" thing by "killing" the four accused.

"By God's grace, justice has been done," the woman told reporters here. On December 1, residents of the colony where the woman stayed had turned away political leaders and others who wanted to call on her family to express their sympathies.

They had locked the gates of the colony at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city and held aloft placards that read 'No Media, No Police, No Outsiders, - No sympathy, only action, justice." Condemning the incident, a woman had then asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not reacted to the incident, which occurred on Thursday (November 27). "(Now) justice has been done," she said.

Another woman defended and praised police for killing the four accused and said "What has happened is just the right and good thing. This system is not working properly and that's why I think she (woman veterinarian) didn't think of even ringing up 100.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad. They were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body, an incident that led to widespread outrage.

