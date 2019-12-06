Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tale of two encounters -- similar script featuring one cop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:16 IST
Tale of two encounters -- similar script featuring one cop

It's a tale of two encounters 11 years apart with many similarities -- both in December and both featuring V C Sajjanar in a central role. Cyberabad Commissioner Sajjanar, who was hailed by many as a hero on Friday for the killing of four men accused in the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, was superintendent of police in 2008.

The story began in Warangal on December 10 that year. Swapnika and T Pranitha, both electrical engineering students, were riding home on a two-wheeler when three youths on a motorcycle came alongside and threw sulphuric acid on them. Swapnika, who was riding pillion, was the target and took the full impact of the acid squirted from a plastic bottle. Pranitha, who was wearing a helmet, was not so badly injured.

The incident led to protests across what was then unified Andhra Pradesh and the clamour for justice. Sajjanar, a 1996 batch IPS officer, headed the probe. Soon, three men -- S.Srinivas, D Sanjay and P Harikrishna -- were arrested.

Three days later came the news about the three being killed in the encounter, propelling Sajjanar to the status of instant hero. At the time, Sajannar told reporters that a police team had taken the accused to the place where they had hidden the stolen motorbike and the acid bottle used in the attack. "They suddenly took out a country-made weapon and tried to open fire and also threw acid on policemen. The police opened fire in self-defence, killing all the three accused," he had said.

A similar story played out on Friday. "... all the four accused got together, they started attacking the police party with stones, sticks, and other material. And they also they snatched away weapons from our two officers and started firing," Sajjanar said.

Police will complete investigations into the case and submit a chargesheet in the case before a court in Telangana. All the accused will be mentioned as accused in column number two -- for people who could not be brought to trial due to their death. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 24, were taken to the scene of the crime near Hyderabad for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Google Maps may soon show well-lit paths for night safety

To help you walk towards home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.As discovered by XDA Developers, the new feature called Lighting will help users identify stre...

Ambedkar's statue deface in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday mor...

Russia says will respond to U.S. on missile deployment

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States. We will have a mirror reaction, Lavrov said. Every step will have a Russian reaction, Lavrov said...

Sonia Chahal, Meenakumari Devi enter semi-finals

Last years World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal 57kg and Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meenakumari Devi 54kg confirmed medals as they stormed into the semi-finals of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019