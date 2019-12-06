North East students body calls for NE bandh on Dec 10 against CAB

The influential North East Students' Union (NESU) on Friday called for an 11-hour Northeast bandh on December 10 to protest against the central government's move to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

NESO advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya told PTI that the bandh has been called jointly by all students' organisations of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

