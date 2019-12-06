Left Menu
Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are "shameful" and demanded stringent legislation to deal with cases of rape. Her comment comes in the backdrop of all the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad being killed in an encounter on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near the Telangana capital.

The news of death of the gangrape accused was welcomed by some and sparked concern over "extra-judicial" killings among others. "Law should always take its own course and no one can take it into their own hands," she said in a veiled refernce to the incident.

Banerjee, a strident critic of the BJP, referred to the ghastly incident at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh where a rape survivor was set on fire by her tormentors and sustained 90 per cent burns, and said that the government in that state had not provided security to the victim. "Both the Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are shameful.

My heart bleeds for the victims. There should be stringent laws to deal with such crimes," the chief minister said. "We do not tolerate any crimes against women. Everyone knew about the Unnao case, yet attempts were made to burn the victim," she said.

Banerjee said safety for women will never be compromised in West Bengal. "Police, administration and judiciary will carry out their duties. Instructing the police to file chargesheet in cases of crimes against women within 10 days, she said the state adminsitration will take stringent steps in case of police inaction.

"Laws have to be strengthened. Action needs to be taken fast," she said adding that the TMC government had taken action on rape cases within ten days of coming to power in 2014..

