Gehlot okays proposal to recruit 470 patwaris

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to recruit 470 patwaris, 124 revenue accountants and 101 Naib Tehsildars. The chief minister had announced in the state budget to conduct recruitment for 4,646 posts under the revenue department.

With the approval to the proposal for recruitment on the three posts, the government has cleared recruitment on all the 4,646 posts, a release said. Clearance for recruitment to the remaining posts has already been given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)