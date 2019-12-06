8 arrested for killing two brothers in Gr Noida

Eight people were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing two brothers in Greater Noida last week over an old rivalry, police said. The accused were identified as Moola, Sundar, Bhoopan, Narender, Sateesh, Rakesh, Dharmendra and Kiranpal, they said.

According to police, the families of the accused and the victims had a rivalry for the past several years. "Brothers Gajendra and Akash were returning home from Rabupura town after work around 8.30 pm on November 29 when they were intercepted by the accused men at an isolated spot and shot at. The brothers were taken to a hospital but they did not survive," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"During investigation, the role of the rival family was suspected and the accused were held," he told reporters. Five firearms, including a licensed rifle and a double barrel gun and three illegal country-made pistols, used in the crime have been recovered, the police said.

Singh said the police have received information about the family having some more illegal firearms and searches were underway to recover them. The accused were produced in a local court, he added.

