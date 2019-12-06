Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sensitizes missions abroad against Nithyananda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:29 IST
India sensitizes missions abroad against Nithyananda

The government has canceled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all Indian missions and posts abroad have been asked to communicate to local governments about Nithyananda, wanted in several cases of rape and sexual abuse in India.

Nithyananda reportedly fled India last month in the midst of several investigations pending against him. A few days ago, a website, claimed to be run by Nithyananda, announced that he has set up a Hindu nation called Kailaasa after acquiring an island in South America. "When we received information about cases pending against him, we canceled his passport first. Then he applied for a fresh passport which was denied and put on hold because he could not get requisite clearance from police," Kumar said.

In a statement, the Embassy of Ecuador rejected reports that Nithyananda was given asylum by it or has been helped by Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America. "Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on, Nithyananda left Ecuador presumably on his way to Haiti," the embassy said.

Kumar said Nithyananda's passport was to expire in 2018, but it was canceled much before it. "We have sensitized all our missions and posts that this man is wanted in several cases of crime in India. We have asked the missions and posts to sensitize the local governments that in case he happens to transit or be in the country, they should let us know," Kumar said.

He said the MEA has not yet received any requests from the probe agencies for his extradition. There have been reports that Ecuador had provided asylum to him as well as helped him in acquiring the island.

Asked about reports that Nithyananda declaring founding his own country called Kailassa on his website, Kumar said, "Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation." In its statement, the embassy of Ecuador denied reports linking the country with Nithyananda.

"All the information, whatever, which is published in digital and print media in India, is based on the information which allegedly has been sourced from https://kailaasa.org, a website which is supposedly maintained by Nithyananda or by his people," it said. "Henceforth all digital or print media houses should refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to Nithyananda," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soft Bank sister firm to invest USD 4 bn in renewable energy

SB Energy, a sister company of Soft Bank of Japan, has announced that it will invest USD 4 billion or Rs 30,000 crore in renewable energy sector in Gujarat, a state government release said on Friday. The announcement was made at a meeting ...

4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting

Washington DC USA, Dec 6 SputnikANI Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday. We have four people right now who ar...

3 men killed in 12-hour wave of knife violence in London

London UK, Dec 6 XinhuaANI Three men in their twenties were stabbed to death in little over 12 hours in London as the British capitals toll of street killings are close to a record high in a decade, media reports said on Friday. The latest ...

Commander Abhilash Tomy trying to again take part in Golden Globe Race in 2022

Decorated naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy said on Friday that he aims to participate in the 2022 Golden Globe Race GGR -- a solo sailboat race around the world -- in which he had taken part last year but was badly injured after his bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019