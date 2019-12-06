Left Menu
Man held with firearm, live cartridge in Kolkata's New Market

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:45 IST
A man was arrested on Friday in Kolkata's New Market area with a firearm and a live cartridge, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police said they nabbed Sheikh Tipu from Motishil Street-Lenin Sarani crossing.

"He was carrying the arm and cartridge for selling them to a third party. On questioning he failed to give any satisfactory answer or produce any relevant documents in support of the seized articles," a senior officer said. Tipu was booked under the Arms Act and remanded to police custody till December 18 when produced at a city court, officials said..

