Andhra Pradesh: Women celebrate encounter killing of alleged Telangana rapists

Hundreds of women gathered in Jaggaiahpeta town to celebrate the killing of four alleged rapists of the Telangana veterinarian in a police encounter on Friday.

  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:57 IST
Women bursting fire-crackers to celebrate encounter killing of four rape accused in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of women gathered in Jaggaiahpeta town to celebrate the killing of four alleged rapists of the Telangana veterinarian in a police encounter on Friday. The women distributed sweets and burst fire-crackers to celebrate the encounter, which they termed as quick delivery of justice in the gangrape and murder case.

According to the Telangana Police, the four accused were shot dead by cops in "retaliatory firing" at the crime spot early on Friday. The four men allegedly gang-raped and killed a veterinarian before setting her body on fire in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

