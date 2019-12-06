9th edition of Youth Festival concludes in Delhi

The ninth edition of the six-day long Youth Festival organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of Delhi government under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia concluded here on Friday. Speaking on the event, Sisodia said, "I take pride looking at the youth and children of Delhi who came forward during this cold weather and participated in the 9th edition of Youth Festival with great enthusiasm. The pool of talent that we got to see on this stage confirms a stronghold of our culture and heritage by today's youth."

He added, "My heartiest congratulation to Sahitya Kala Parishad and all the artists who performed on the grand success of this festival. I hope next year this platform will be much bigger and grander to reach more audience." Adding that several artists performed in the 6-day-long youth festival, a release on the event said, "The first day of the festival was opened with an inaugural act by Anandam, disciples of Mukesh Sharma following the cultural performance by Tapaswani Navsadhana who performed an act 'Mein Gandhi, Mujh Mein Bhi Gandhi'."

On the sixth day, an Art Exhibition - Kala Mela was conducted where selected art pieces from the on the spot painting completion, held during the fest, were displayed. Moreover, several renowned artists performed on the last day. While Saini, Tanya, and Rahul Kumar became the top three winners in the 12-18 age group, Mohit, Sakshi Kaushik, and Jaykrishan bagged the top three prizes in 19-25 age group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)