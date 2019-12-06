Left Menu
Development News Edition

9th edition of Youth Festival concludes in Delhi

The ninth edition of the six-day long Youth Festival organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of Delhi government under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia concluded here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:11 IST
9th edition of Youth Festival concludes in Delhi
Artists playing cultural programmes in the six day-long Youth Festival in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The ninth edition of the six-day long Youth Festival organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of Delhi government under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia concluded here on Friday. Speaking on the event, Sisodia said, "I take pride looking at the youth and children of Delhi who came forward during this cold weather and participated in the 9th edition of Youth Festival with great enthusiasm. The pool of talent that we got to see on this stage confirms a stronghold of our culture and heritage by today's youth."

He added, "My heartiest congratulation to Sahitya Kala Parishad and all the artists who performed on the grand success of this festival. I hope next year this platform will be much bigger and grander to reach more audience." Adding that several artists performed in the 6-day-long youth festival, a release on the event said, "The first day of the festival was opened with an inaugural act by Anandam, disciples of Mukesh Sharma following the cultural performance by Tapaswani Navsadhana who performed an act 'Mein Gandhi, Mujh Mein Bhi Gandhi'."

On the sixth day, an Art Exhibition - Kala Mela was conducted where selected art pieces from the on the spot painting completion, held during the fest, were displayed. Moreover, several renowned artists performed on the last day. While Saini, Tanya, and Rahul Kumar became the top three winners in the 12-18 age group, Mohit, Sakshi Kaushik, and Jaykrishan bagged the top three prizes in 19-25 age group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli, Rahul bat West Indies out of contest as India win by 6 wickets

Skipper Virat Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out as India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International to beat West Indies by six wickets in the first match here on...

French government sticks by pension reform as strike bites

Eds Adding fresh inputs, incorporating related series Paris, Dec 6 AFP The French government on Friday expressed determination to plough ahead with far-reaching pension reforms in the face of the biggest strikes in years, which have brought...

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on strong jobs report, trade optimism

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday as solid monthly jobs data and upbeat comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China spurred riskier bets, putting the benchmark SP 500 index on track to log its second weekly gain in a row. Wall...

6-story building collapses in Nairobi; at least 4 killed

A six-story residential building collapsed Friday in Kenyas capital, officials said, with at least four people killed and others trapped in the debris. The scene was all too familiar in a city where an audit once found more than half of bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019