Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:46 IST
Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case

Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case completed Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI)The post-mortem of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian was completed on Friday at a state-run hospital inMahabubnagar district, police said. The post-mortem was videographed, they said.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of the four acccused till 8:00 PM on December 9. It had also ordered that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post- mortem.

Police said thepost-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia postpones repatriation of ex-IS fighters from Syria

Bosnia said on Friday that the repatriation of nine ex-Islamic State fighters, along with wives and children, from Syria that had been planned for this weekend, would be delayed until further notice.The chairman of Bosnias tripartite presid...

Clamour as Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in Madrid

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Madrid on Friday to join thousands of other young people in a march to demand world leaders take real action against climate change. After making it through a swarm of media cameras and microphones...

Establish special cell at UP CM's Office to take immediate cognisance in crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

In the backdrop of increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday suggested that a special cell should be established at the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate cognisance o...

Gzb admin detects evasion of stamp duty in land transactions, orders action

The Ghaziabad district administration has stumbled upon a fraudulent practice of evading stamp duty in sale and purchase of residential land in urban villages or those with high potential of development in the district by paying lower circl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019