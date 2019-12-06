Left Menu
FIF terror funding case: NIA files second supplementary charge-sheet

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed second supplementary charge-sheet against accused Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed second supplementary charge-sheet against accused Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case. "Today, 06.12.2019, NIA filed second supplementary charge-sheet against accused Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria, a resident of Valsad, Gujarat, in case No. RC-20/2018/NIA/DLI related to Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding u/s 120B of IPC and section 17 of UA (P) Act in Special NIA Court, Delhi," an official release said.

The case was registered in July last years under Section 120 B, 121 of IPC and sec 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of UA (P) Act against Mohammad Salman, a resident of Basti Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The other accused named in the case are Mohammad Kamran, a Dubai based Pakistani National and two Pakistani residents - Shahid Mahmood and Hafiz Mohammad Saeed.

"Investigation by NIA reveals that Chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with his deputy Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy to create sympathizers/sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana region under the garb of religious work such as construction of mosques, madrasas, providing financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls etc," read the release. NIA stated that Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) is a frontal organisation of the proscribed terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and has also been proscribed under UAPA in furtherance of this conspiracy.

The agency said that Shahid Mahmood, the deputy chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FiF) was tasked his associate namely Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based in Dubai "to identify religious-minded Indian Muslims who could be given such funds and accordingly for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels". "Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified one Mohammad Salman r/o New Delhi for this purpose. He started transferring a large amount of funds (through illegal hawala) in the name of religious work i.e. construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar, Palwal, Haryana and for the marriage of Muslims girls. He also deputed his employee, Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria for monitoring the distribution and usage of these funds sent illegally into India," read the release.

"Accused Mohd. Salman, Mohd. Salim @ Mama, a Delhi based Hawala operator and Mohd. Kamran were charge sheeted on 22.03.2019. Another accused Mohd Hussain Molani @ Babloo, a Dubai based Hawla operator was charge sheeted on 18.07.2019," it said. NIA has continued the investigation against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, chief of LeT and FiF and his deputy Shahid Mehmood and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

